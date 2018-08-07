Vicus Capital Sells 4,337 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Vicus Capital decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 92,569.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,335,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,306,438,000 after buying an additional 18,315,847 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,438,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,736,000 after buying an additional 164,858 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,202,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,671,000 after buying an additional 65,684 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,194,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,211,000 after buying an additional 321,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 845,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,407,000 after buying an additional 44,872 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock opened at $114.33 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $114.31 and a 1-year high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.