Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $99.28 Million Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 916,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 297,078 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $99,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,178,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $540,658,000 after purchasing an additional 108,875 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,707,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,184 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,092,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,054,000 after purchasing an additional 191,348 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,649,000 after purchasing an additional 75,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,242,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSL. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of Carlisle Companies opened at $125.18 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.09 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

