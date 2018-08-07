Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 70,693 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,894,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,693 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley comprises about 0.6% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $282,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Natixis bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James G. Shiel sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

WRB opened at $75.99 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

WRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

