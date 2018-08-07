Viacom, Inc. Class B (VIAB) vs. Shaw Communications Inc Class B (SJR) Critical Review

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ: VIAB) and Shaw Communications Inc Class B (NYSE:SJR) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Viacom, Inc. Class B pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Shaw Communications Inc Class B pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Viacom, Inc. Class B pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shaw Communications Inc Class B pays out 107.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Viacom, Inc. Class B and Shaw Communications Inc Class B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viacom, Inc. Class B 16.74% 24.97% 6.76% Shaw Communications Inc Class B 6.71% 12.18% 5.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Viacom, Inc. Class B and Shaw Communications Inc Class B, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viacom, Inc. Class B 3 18 6 0 2.11 Shaw Communications Inc Class B 0 2 5 0 2.71

Viacom, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus target price of $34.09, suggesting a potential upside of 17.19%. Shaw Communications Inc Class B has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.40%. Given Shaw Communications Inc Class B’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shaw Communications Inc Class B is more favorable than Viacom, Inc. Class B.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viacom, Inc. Class B and Shaw Communications Inc Class B’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viacom, Inc. Class B $13.26 billion 0.88 $1.87 billion $3.77 7.72 Shaw Communications Inc Class B $3.70 billion 2.71 $644.63 million $0.84 24.73

Viacom, Inc. Class B has higher revenue and earnings than Shaw Communications Inc Class B. Viacom, Inc. Class B is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shaw Communications Inc Class B, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Viacom, Inc. Class B shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Shaw Communications Inc Class B shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Viacom, Inc. Class B shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shaw Communications Inc Class B shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Viacom, Inc. Class B has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shaw Communications Inc Class B has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viacom, Inc. Class B beats Shaw Communications Inc Class B on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viacom, Inc. Class B

Viacom, Inc. operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment provides entertainment content and related branded products for consumers through approximately 300 locally programmed and operated TV channels, including Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., MTV, BET, Comedy Central, SPIKE, VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, finances, acquires, and distributes motion pictures, television programming, and other entertainment content under the Paramount Pictures, Paramount Players, Paramount Animation, Paramount Television, Nickelodeon Movies, and MTV Films brands. This segment exhibits motion pictures theatrically through home entertainment, licensing to television and digital platforms, and ancillary activities. The company releases its content through DVDs, Blu-ray discs, transactional video-on-demand, subscription video-on-demand, pay television, cable television, free television, and free video-on-demand, as well as airlines and hotels. Viacom, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Shaw Communications Inc Class B

Shaw Communications Inc. operates as a diversified communications company in North America. The company operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, and Wireless segments. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, Wi-Fi, phone, and satellite video services to residential customers. The Business Network Services segment provides data networking, video, voice, and Internet services through a national fiber-optic backbone network, as well as satellite video services to businesses and public-sector entities. The Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communications services for customers. The company was formerly known as Shaw Cable systems Ltd. and changed its name to Shaw Communications Inc. in May 1993. Shaw Communications Inc. was founded in 1966 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

