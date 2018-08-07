Veros Achieves Market Capitalization of $317,957.00 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Veros token can now be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. Veros has a market cap of $317,957.00 and approximately $8,141.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veros has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014023 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011158 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000420 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00384730 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00192799 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000193 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014119 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Veros Token Profile

Veros’ genesis date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,459,900 tokens. Veros’ official website is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

