Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) Position Raised by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,841,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,010 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $66,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 17.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 524.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,055,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,471 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 46.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 480,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 30.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,910,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,925,000 after purchasing an additional 901,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $900,000. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

Vermilion Energy opened at $33.51 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 0.60. Vermilion Energy Inc has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $305.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.05 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1741 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 411.76%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France.

