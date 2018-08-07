Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,946,596 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 685,345 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $93,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 42,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Scotiabank set a $61.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.37.

Shares of Verizon Communications opened at $52.27 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.97 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $32.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

