Veracyte (VCYT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

VCYT has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of Veracyte traded down $0.39, hitting $11.16, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,446. The company has a market cap of $398.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 38.69% and a negative return on equity of 91.03%. analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 12,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jesse I. Treu sold 500,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $5,415,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,782.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 629,459 shares of company stock valued at $6,684,166. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the second quarter valued at $391,000. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.

