Venator Materials (VNTR) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Venator Materials earned a news sentiment score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.3617706009505 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Shares of Venator Materials stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $12.76. 68,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 7.21. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $26.90.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. Venator Materials had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 16.67%. Venator Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VNTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Venator Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Nomura lowered their price objective on Venator Materials from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Venator Materials from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.19.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.