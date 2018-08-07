VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF (VIOG) Position Boosted by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF (BMV:VIOG) by 233.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,829 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Adviser Investments LLC owned 3.83% of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF worth $12,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF by 1,670.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period.

Get VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF alerts:

VIOG opened at $170.30 on Monday. VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.67 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF (BMV:VIOG).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.