Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 418.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 447,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $33,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $105,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $313,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $378,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF opened at $73.28 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.47 and a 12-month high of $79.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

