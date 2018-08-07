Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Shares Sold by Emerald Investment Partners LLC

Emerald Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 315,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,610 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 98.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 104.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 424,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF opened at $86.64 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.84 and a 1-year high of $90.93.

