Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) Holdings Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,290 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $57.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $65.20.

