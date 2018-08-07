Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 89.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE opened at $104.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $83.80 and a 52 week high of $109.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

