ValuEngine Upgrades Endo International (ENDP) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endo International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $7.00 price target on shares of Endo International and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.00 price target on shares of Endo International and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.01.
NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,161.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. Endo International has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.49.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 46,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.
About Endo International
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
