ValuEngine Upgrades Endo International (ENDP) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endo International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $7.00 price target on shares of Endo International and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.00 price target on shares of Endo International and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.01.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,161.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. Endo International has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Endo International had a negative net margin of 75.58% and a positive return on equity of 143.46%. The business had revenue of $700.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 46,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

