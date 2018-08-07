ValuEngine Lowers Zoe’s Kitchen (ZOES) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Zoe’s Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.21.

Shares of Zoe’s Kitchen stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,681. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Zoe’s Kitchen has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

Zoe’s Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.75 million. Zoe’s Kitchen had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Zoe’s Kitchen will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZOES. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoe’s Kitchen during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen by 31.1% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen by 76.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Zoe's Kitchen, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates a chain of fast-casual restaurants. It operates a range of restaurant formats, including in-line, end-cap, and free-standing restaurants. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated owned and franchised 249 restaurants in 20 states of the United States.

