ValuEngine Lowers Univar (UNVR) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Univar (NYSE:UNVR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Get Univar alerts:

UNVR stock opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Univar has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Univar had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Univar will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Univar by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Univar by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Univar in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Univar in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Univar by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.