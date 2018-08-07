ValuEngine Lowers Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

HIG has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set an inline rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $56.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.20.

Shares of NYSE HIG remained flat at $$52.76 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,596,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,632. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $59.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

In related news, insider Brion S. Johnson sold 11,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $600,546.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,609.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $126,647.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,526.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,438 shares of company stock worth $2,605,412 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 424,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,872,000 after acquiring an additional 107,994 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,795.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

