ValuEngine Lowers Dynex Capital (DX) to Sell

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
DX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $7.00 target price on Dynex Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynex Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.
Dynex Capital stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $364.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.73.
In other Dynex Capital news, Director Barry Igdaloff sold 9,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $61,048.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 318,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,978.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 531,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 228,384 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 663,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 21,556 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 700,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 592,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.
About Dynex Capital
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
