ValuEngine Lowers Dynex Capital (DX) to Sell

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

DX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $7.00 target price on Dynex Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynex Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $364.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 93.79%. The business had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter. equities analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynex Capital news, Director Barry Igdaloff sold 9,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $61,048.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 318,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,978.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 531,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 228,384 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 663,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 21,556 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 700,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 592,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

