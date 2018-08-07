ValuEngine Downgrades Venator Materials (VNTR) to Strong Sell

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VNTR. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Venator Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Venator Materials from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Vertical Research cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “$16.08” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Venator Materials from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Shares of Venator Materials opened at $13.20 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 7.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Venator Materials had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 81,257.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 9,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

