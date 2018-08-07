ValuEngine Downgrades UFP Technologies (UFPT) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th.

UFPT stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.98. 405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,967. UFP Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $247.27 million, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million. equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other UFP Technologies news, VP W David Smith sold 7,286 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $251,949.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,963.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 31,173 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 58.4% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 64,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. The company offers medical devices and components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic paddings, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration products, high-temperature insulations, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products.

