ValuEngine Downgrades TIM Participacoes (TSU) to Strong Sell

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TSU. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes from $20.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. UBS Group raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Get TIM Participacoes alerts:

Shares of TIM Participacoes traded down $0.04, hitting $16.57, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 975,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,001. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TIM Participacoes has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $23.11.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 8.01%. analysts forecast that TIM Participacoes will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSU. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 398,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 41,219 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28,141 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 93.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 14.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, and multimedia messaging services; and insurance services.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.