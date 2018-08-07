ValuEngine Downgrades GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GWPH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $192.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.00.

NASDAQ GWPH traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,627. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a twelve month low of $96.42 and a twelve month high of $164.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a current ratio of 11.32.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.90). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 1,516.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The business had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -9.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 216.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 497.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 72.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development.

