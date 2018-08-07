ValuEngine Downgrades Gold Fields (GFI) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

GFI has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie cut Gold Fields from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gold Fields from $7.06 to $6.31 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Gold Fields from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.35.

Shares of Gold Fields opened at $3.53 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of -1.01. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 24.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 363,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 70,507 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 866,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 419,236 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 97.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 22.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 544,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 98,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 338.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 300,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 232,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

