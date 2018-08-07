ValuEngine Downgrades EZCORP (EZPW) to Hold

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of EZCORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

EZCORP stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.05. 703,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,034. The stock has a market cap of $596.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $199.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.24 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. research analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

