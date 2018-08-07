ValuEngine Downgrades Determine (DTRM) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

DTRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Determine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Determine from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:DTRM opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Determine has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.43.

Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 26th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 million. Determine had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a negative return on equity of 102.67%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. analysts forecast that Determine will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Determine, Inc provides software-as-a-service source-to-pay and enterprise contract lifecycle management (ECLM) solutions. The company offers Determine Cloud Platform, an open technology infrastructure for application in strategic sourcing, contract management, e-procurement, invoice management, financial management, supplier management, business, ECLM, and analytics.

