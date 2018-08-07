Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Stake Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,240 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $113,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $1,138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 62.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTN opened at $284.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 0.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.68 and a 1 year high of $291.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.83 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.64%.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.90, for a total transaction of $539,353.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 8,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $2,443,946.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,383,552.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,189 shares of company stock worth $15,912,143. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTN. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up previously from $232.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $297.00 target price on Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.56.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

