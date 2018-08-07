Universe (UNI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $51.00

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 60.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Universe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Crex24. Universe has a market cap of $878,753.00 and approximately $51.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Universe has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Universe Coin Profile

Universe (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 42,504,108 coins and its circulating supply is 31,304,108 coins. Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw . Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

