Universal Electronics (UEIC) PT Set at $42.00 by B. Riley

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) received a $42.00 price objective from equities research analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Universal Electronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of Universal Electronics opened at $44.95 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market cap of $512.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.11. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $162.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.15 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong purchased 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.93 per share, with a total value of $89,538.35. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 29,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,757.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Menno Koopmans sold 1,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,479.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEIC. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $285,000.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

