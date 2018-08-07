Universal Corp (UVV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Monday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.

Universal has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 46 years.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23. Universal has a 1-year low of $45.95 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $607.50 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.64) earnings per share.

In other Universal news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David C. Moore sold 26,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $1,688,035.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,070 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.