United Natural Foods (UNFI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “United Natural boasts of an impressive earnings surprise history, backed by its impressive strategies. Notably, the company is committed toward achieving core targets for 2018, which includes plans to enhance customer base, improve gross margin and expand e-commerce. These factors and solid consumer demand fueled United Foods’ third-quarter fiscal 2018 results. Supernatural sales also marked its highest growth rate in the quarter. Also, the company has been considering plans to buy SUPERVALU to widen its portfolio. However, higher-than-expected demand has been pressurizing the company’s supply chain, leading to unfavorable fill-rates. Additionally, dismal gross margin trends stemming from unfavorable shift in consumer mix and higher inbound freight costs pose significant worries. Owing to such headwinds shares of the company underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UNFI. Pivotal Research restated a sell rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Northcoast Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $55.00 price objective on United Natural Foods and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.31.

Shares of United Natural Foods traded up $0.74, hitting $34.01, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . 931,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,665. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Joseph J. Traficanti sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $314,694.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,558.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,630.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,518.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 19,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.