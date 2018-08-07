United Community Banks (UCBI) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. United Community Banks earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.2325679422508 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UCBI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Hovde Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of United Community Banks opened at $30.86 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.83. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $34.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $130.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.24 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

