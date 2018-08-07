Unit Co. (UNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) to post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Unit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Unit reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Unit will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Unit.

UNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Unit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of Unit traded up $0.15, hitting $23.89, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,984. Unit has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Unit by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Unit by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unit by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unit by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Unit by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties, principally located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.

