Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts predict that Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.66. Union Bankshares reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Union Bankshares.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $148.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.36 million. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 18.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBSH. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Union Bankshares in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Union Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,962,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,481,000 after acquiring an additional 282,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,511,000 after acquiring an additional 652,010 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 15.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,582,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,104,000 after acquiring an additional 211,859 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 67.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,384,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,808,000 after acquiring an additional 557,773 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 972,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares traded up $0.17, reaching $40.65, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 4,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,149. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.18. Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Bankshares (UBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.