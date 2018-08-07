UniCredit (UCG) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) received a €20.00 ($23.26) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €20.50 ($23.84) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €20.33 ($23.64).

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at €17.22 ($20.02) on Tuesday. UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a one year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

