UNCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (UNC)

UNCoin (CURRENCY:UNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. UNCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of UNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNCoin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.52 or 0.02935982 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013741 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 78.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001756 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000543 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005390 BTC.

UNCoin Profile

UNCoin (UNC) is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2015. UNCoin’s official website is uncoin.org

UNCoin Coin Trading

UNCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.