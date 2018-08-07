UnbreakableCoin (UNB) Price Reaches $0.27

UnbreakableCoin (CURRENCY:UNB) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 7th. UnbreakableCoin has a market capitalization of $624,543.00 and $4,981.00 worth of UnbreakableCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UnbreakableCoin has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One UnbreakableCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UnbreakableCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,959.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $685.95 or 0.09894177 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00016717 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00030150 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.41 or 0.02183985 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00076034 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006162 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001136 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000607 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin Profile

UnbreakableCoin (CRYPTO:UNB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2014. UnbreakableCoin’s total supply is 2,278,150 coins. UnbreakableCoin’s official Twitter account is @Unbreakablcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnbreakableCoin is www.unbreakablecoin.com

Buying and Selling UnbreakableCoin

UnbreakableCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnbreakableCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnbreakableCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnbreakableCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnbreakableCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnbreakableCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.