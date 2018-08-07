UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.46 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. On average, analysts expect UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH opened at $15.23 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $558.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.45. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In related news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 10,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $154,003.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,891 shares of company stock valued at $188,519. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 112 manufactured home communities containing approximately 20,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

