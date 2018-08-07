UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 21.46%.

Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH traded up $0.30, reaching $15.52, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 130,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,502. The company has a market capitalization of $556.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.45. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is 101.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 10,505 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $154,003.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 12,891 shares of company stock valued at $188,519 over the last ninety days. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 112 manufactured home communities containing approximately 20,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

