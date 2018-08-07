Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.67 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $87.33.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 703.27% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.72) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $454,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $630,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,003 shares of company stock worth $2,275,942 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,246.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

