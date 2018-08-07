UDR, Inc. (UDR) Receives $39.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on UDR from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. UDR has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. UDR had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $259.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that UDR will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.3225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 68.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 11.0% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 17,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in UDR by 10.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in UDR by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 532,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 4.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

