UBS Group AG Has $541,000 Holdings in Hortonworks Inc (HDP)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hortonworks were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDP. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hortonworks during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hortonworks during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hortonworks during the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Hortonworks by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hortonworks by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hortonworks news, insider Scott Reasoner sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $49,635.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,681.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 113,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $2,094,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,545,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,429,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,628 shares of company stock valued at $7,955,104 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Hortonworks in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nomura started coverage on shares of Hortonworks in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hortonworks in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Hortonworks opened at $16.99 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.36. Hortonworks Inc has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $79.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Hortonworks Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.

