UBS Group AG Has $505,000 Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,556 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth $261,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth $483,000. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares opened at $34.74 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.75. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $37.57.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.36 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.