U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300,092 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $56,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 81.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,365.4% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 390,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,741,000 after acquiring an additional 375,056 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.45.

U.S. Bancorp opened at $52.91 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 26.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 58,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $3,046,960.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,086,764.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

