Twitter Inc (TWTR) Shares Sold by Capital Management Associates NY

Capital Management Associates NY lowered its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Twitter were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 394.6% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twitter news, insider Robert Kaiden sold 2,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $74,681.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $22,513,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,980,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,347,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,455,331 shares of company stock valued at $143,842,903. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TWTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Twitter from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Twitter from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

TWTR stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.68. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $47.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $710.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.35 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

