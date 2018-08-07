Twitter Inc (TWTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $705.66 Million

Brokerages forecast that Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) will announce $705.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $715.00 million and the lowest is $680.00 million. Twitter reported sales of $589.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.34 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $710.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

In other news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 24,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $824,801.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,930,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,611,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 7,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $311,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,455,331 shares of company stock valued at $143,842,903. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

TWTR opened at $31.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 532.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.68.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

