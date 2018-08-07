Twilio (TWLO) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $150-152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.82 million.Twilio also updated its FY18 guidance to $0.02-0.04 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Twilio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.83.

TWLO traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,072,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.00 and a beta of -0.26. Twilio has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $65.37.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $82,453.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 7,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $363,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,630,211 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

