Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (FOX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

FOX stock opened at $44.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.05. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $49.65.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

About Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

