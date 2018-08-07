Tutor Perini (TPC) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.89.

Shares of TPC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 248,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,724. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Tutor Perini’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tutor Perini and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.88.

In other news, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,026,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,761,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,285,668.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

