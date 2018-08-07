TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) Holdings Raised by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 27.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 742,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 160,080 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $13,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 37,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of TTM Technologies opened at $18.76 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $19.91.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $716.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.97 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian W. Barber sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $25,300.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian W. Barber sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $156,997.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,175 shares of company stock valued at $229,114 in the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

